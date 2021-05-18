Newell’s was eliminated this Monday from the Argentina Cup, leaving a bad image and close friends of the club were not satisfied with DT, Germán Burgos, who was yelled at to leave the institution. “Go Burgos, go cheeky” , it was clearly heard in post-match San Nicolás. Although the Monkey does not have the idea of ​​resigning, his hours would be counted.

It all started (or continued) after the team’s defeat by the Argentine Cup, where it was eliminated against Sarmiento, added to the fact that they finished last in the classification of group B in the Professional League and their future is very complicated to continue in the race in the Cup South American (Since they are four points from Atlético Goianiense and five from Libertad, with only two games left to play). Thus, according to those close to the club, the leaders have already made the decision that Burgos should not continue being the coach. The issue is to determine from when.

Mono Burgos during the ll meeting between Newell’s and Sarmiento for the Argentine Cup. Photo: JUAN JOSE GARCIA

Skinny numbers and a 0-3 in the classic

Since the Monkey arrived at Leprosy, he was eliminated from the Argentine Cup, the League Cup, he finds himself with one foot outside the South American and lost the classic with Rosario Central, with a very bad performance, by a 3-0 win . All this happened in just 13 games, of which he scored 14 points out of 39, with three wins, five losses and the same number of draws. It is worth noting that it is his first experience as a coach after leaving the Atlético de Madrid technical team with Cholo Simeone.

Now, Burgos is trying to have a chance to build their own squad. El Mono considers that he inherited a team of great players who do not respond to him and does not think about resigning. So, if they fired him, the leaders would have to pay him a large part of his contract.

Some say that her hours are numbered but Diego Simeone’s former assistant at Atlético de Madrid wants to fight her.