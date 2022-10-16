The second leg of the quarterfinals was played between Rayados de Monterrey and La Máquina de Cruz Azul. After having tied without goals in the first leg, for this match the team from La Pandilla were broadly dominating and won with a 3-0 win over the people from the capital.
Here we present the 4 mistakes and the only success of the team led by Mexican coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez in their elimination from the league.
the hit
Corona’s save
Once again the Mexican goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona was once again a factor in the game. It was minute 11′ and in a corner kick, defender Héctor Moreno got up to put in an accurate header towards a goal, however, at that moment ‘Chuy’ worked hard to avoid the first of the goal with his reflexes. afternoon.
Mistakes
The failure of Angel Romero
In the first half, one of the clearest of the match was presented to the Cruz Azul team. His strikers made a good triangulation, however, the footballer Angel Romero he sent his shot out of the field when he had the panorama open in the moving penalty to open the scoring. Minutes later, Rayados’ goal fell.
Escobar’s bad mark
One of the most reliable defenders not only in Cruz Azul, but in Mexican soccer, is John Escobar. The Paraguayan has done things well with the sky-blues and has become a true wall in the lower part of the field.
However, in Monterrey’s goal, striker Germán Berterame beat him to the mark to finish off a full header and make it 1-0 at BBVA.
a team off
Another of the errors in general of the cement squad was that they died of nothing. There were few opportunities that arose and they did not know how to take advantage of it, a situation that Monterrey knew how to solve to seal the 3-0 win.
Christian Tabó swims in the tournament
Coach Raúl Gutiérrez decided to give the striker a chance Christian TaboMore was expected from the player, although it was his duty and he continues to make it clear that the Machine shirt is not too big for him, it is too big for him!
