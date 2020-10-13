At the start of the new season there was already some hustle and bustle. In addition to coach changes, the cadres were also some Bundesliga club rearranged. As a result, some big names in their clubs have completely disappeared from the radar. 90min shows the stars currently being sorted out.
The times as a title collector and national player are long gone for Marcel Schmelzer. The down-to-earth full-back is completely left out at Borussia Dortmund. After twelve years, his career at BVB is coming to an end. The current month-long injury break does the rest.
Michael Lang had already been able to show some decent seasons in his career. The Swiss spent the past year at Werder Bremen, where he could no longer convince. This image is reflected in Gladbach, where he barely makes it into the squad. It should not remain a permanent state.
There was quite a stir about Ádám Szalai at the start of the season. First, the Hungarian, who has already served some Bundesliga clubs well, was completely suspended. After all, Mainz ordered him back to team training after a player protest. A rosy future is currently not blooming for Szalai or the 05ers.
Amir Abrashi collected a single Bundesliga minute this season. Years ago the strategist was a regular under Christian Streich. Now there is just enough space for a bank. Especially with the new commitments, it will be extremely difficult for him this year.
In the summer, Mitchell Weiser was practically gone. The right-back should be hired by Hertha after being sorted out. However, there was no change, which put him back on the wrong path in Leverkusen. At least because of the current personnel worries, he could once again draw hope for missions.
Julian Schieber is currently one of the most prominent cases. The 31-year-old was extremely painful when he was retired from FC Augsburg. He cannot really understand the deportation to the U23. But the Augsburgers plan completely without the attacker, who will soon have to look for a new club.
Jorge Meré already had to stretch a lot last season to get to his few appearances. Although the Cologne team did not necessarily strengthen themselves in the center, he again played no role under Markus Gisdol. He has not yet played in the Bundesliga.
Even before his loan to Mainz, Jeffrey Bruma was no longer in demand in Wolfsburg. But a solid six months did not necessarily help him. Now he is completely without a chance at the Wolves and is waiting for his first appearance this season.
Stefan Bell played 177 games in the Bundesliga. In each of these duels he wore the jersey of Mainz 05. It is very doubtful that there will be further missions. The at least extended contract expires next summer. Most recently he was completely absent from the squad.
Once considered a great talent, Erik Durm has taken more and more steps backwards over the past few years. After his move in the summer of 2019, he was at least partially deployed at Eintracht from Frankfurt. This season, the 28-year-old didn’t even make it into the squad.
Again and again László Benes oscillates between light and shadow at Borussia. In the past few seasons, the Slovak rarely came close to his potential. He currently has no chance at all. It could be a long season for the eternal talent.
Tin Jedvaj was given some kind of way out last season. The loan to FC Augsburg did not lead to a uniform solution for all those involved. With his return in summer, the grandstand was waiting for the Croatian. Currently, the central defender doesn’t even make it into the squad.
