From: Sophia Lother

As the days become shorter and sunshine becomes rarer, the issue of vitamin D deficiency once again comes to the fore. Can the solarium help to replenish these?

Kassel – A vitamin D deficiency can manifest itself in very different ways. Common symptoms are fatigue and muscle or bone pain. A deficiency of this important vitamin is harmful to your health and has an enormous impact on everyday life.

But what can help against a vitamin D deficiency? Since the vitamin is also called the sun vitamin, one might come to the conclusion that a visit to the solarium could help, but is that really the case or is it a myth?

Solarium against vitamin D deficiency? This is what you should know

Vitamin D is not only necessary for bone health, but also for many other metabolic processes in the body. Normally, the human body produces the vitamin independently when our skin comes into contact with UV rays. But does this also apply to the solarium? No, because it is only a certain proportion of this radiation that stimulates vitamin D production.

Like that Federal Office for Radiation Protection explains, it is UVB radiation that stimulates this vitamin production. “The UV radiation in modern solariums has no or usually only a small proportion of UV-B radiation,” said the Federal Office. Vitamin D production can only be stimulated in solariums that also use UVB radiation. And there is another catch.

Go to the tanning salon to stimulate vitamin D production? That’s what experts say

Because both UV-B and UV radiation in general have a disadvantage: they can Cause the development of various types of skin cancer. The Federal Office therefore emphasizes: “The simultaneous and inseparable health risks of carcinogenic UV radiation far outweigh the advantage of UV-initiated vitamin D formation. Internationally, it is therefore not recommended to use solariums to produce vitamin D.”

For healthy adults with a body weight within the normal range, direct sunlight is completely sufficient to ensure a healthy vitamin D concentration in the body. The German Society for Nutrition (DGE) has guidelines for the Latitudes 47 to 55 N° published. What is important here is that a Quarter of the body surface must be exposed directly to sunlight. In its list, the DGE only took skin types 1 to 3 into account, i.e. very light to light brown skin tones. All values ​​at a glance:

Vitamin D deficiency suspected? What you should do then

Dietary supplements with vitamin D should not be taken without the advice of your treating doctor. The DGE explains: “Since a majority of the healthy German population is not expected to have a vitamin D deficiency, the vitamin D supply should only be determined if there is a reasonable suspicion of a deficiency or in people at risk.” (Sophia Lother )