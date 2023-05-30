The word “race” becomes “nationality” on all Public Administration documents: the Constitutional Affairs and Labor Commissions of the Chamber unanimously approved the amendment by Arturo Scotto (Pd) which eliminates the anti-scientific term still present in the Italian Constitution. “The word ‘race’ has finally disappeared from all the deeds and documents of the Public Administration. It makes a clean sweep of serious sentences about race, lineage, ethnicity. Thanks to all the groups that voted for our proposal. Today we say forcefully: never again”, writes the first signatory of the amendment.

“We signed up and voted with conviction to prevent from now on the use of the term ‘race’ in all acts and documents of public administrations, which will be replaced with that of ‘nationality’. Although it has not been used for some time and is mentioned in the Constitution, it is a concept no longer in line with our times, which could appear discriminatory against someone. It therefore had to be overcome ”, adds the deputy Paolo Emilio Russo, group leader of Forza Italia in the Constitutional Affairs commission.

“Forza Italia and all the centre-right parties voted for the proposal presented by the Democratic Party to the decree for the strengthening of the public administration, a proposal that had already received the go-ahead from the government. It is the demonstration that on this, as on other issues concerning rights and therefore the very level of civilization of our country, there are no distinctions or divisions. The institutional reform project that Parliament will examine in the coming weeks could be an opportunity to definitively overcome the concept even in our Constitution”.

Words in line with those of Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, who said he was in favor of amending Article 3 of the State’s Fundamental Charter in which the word “race” is mentioned.