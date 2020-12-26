Challenges will come in these areas, will have to be solved The health ministry has identified seven focus areas of technology development that can cause problems with effective vaccine distribution and administration. Ajay Garg, senior director of the Information Technology Ministry, told a conversation with Hindustan Times about which areas are facing these challenges. According to him, the major areas are as follows: Infrastructure

Monitoring and management

Dynamic Learning and Information Systems

Human resource limitations (also technical capabilities)

Vaccine Logistics Management

Tracking of beneficiaries for any adverse effect on real time basis after vaccination

Can be registered by 15 January This challenge was launched on 22 December. The challenge is available on a platform made for Indian tech start-ups. Start-ups and technical experts have been asked to participate to improve and enhance the Co-WIN platform. The registration will be open till 15 January.

40 lakh rupees can win reward The top 5 applicants will be given the Co-WIN application programming interface so that they can integrate their ideas with the platform and try it out. Each shortlisted applicant will be given Rs 2 lakh for logistic needs. There will be two winners in the final of which First will get Rs 40 lakh and Runnerup will get Rs 20 lakh.

Preparations for the first phase of Kovid vaccination campaign are in full swing in the country. Meanwhile, the government has come up with an opportunity that you can also participate in vaccine distribution. The government wants to strengthen the vaccine distribution system. The government has come up with a ‘challenge’ to better implement the Kovid vaccination program. The Union Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Information Technology want the country’s start-ups and technical experts to find solutions to the challenges faced in vaccine delivery. The move is part of the strengthening of the Kovid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN). Vaccine distribution will be done through Co-WIN throughout the country.