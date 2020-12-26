Challenges will come in these areas, will have to be solved
The health ministry has identified seven focus areas of technology development that can cause problems with effective vaccine distribution and administration. Ajay Garg, senior director of the Information Technology Ministry, told a conversation with Hindustan Times about which areas are facing these challenges. According to him, the major areas are as follows:
- Infrastructure
- Monitoring and management
- Dynamic Learning and Information Systems
- Human resource limitations (also technical capabilities)
- Vaccine Logistics Management
- Tracking of beneficiaries for any adverse effect on real time basis after vaccination
Can be registered by 15 January
This challenge was launched on 22 December. The challenge is available on a platform made for Indian tech start-ups. Start-ups and technical experts have been asked to participate to improve and enhance the Co-WIN platform. The registration will be open till 15 January.
40 lakh rupees can win reward
The top 5 applicants will be given the Co-WIN application programming interface so that they can integrate their ideas with the platform and try it out. Each shortlisted applicant will be given Rs 2 lakh for logistic needs. There will be two winners in the final of which First will get Rs 40 lakh and Runnerup will get Rs 20 lakh.
