When Elim Chan arrived in New York recently to prepare for his debut with the New York Philharmonic, his first stop was not the David Geffen Hall, home of the orchestra. She wasn't even in the City.

She visited Smith College, her alma mater in Massachusetts, to meet with women interested in the arts. In one classroom, Chan, 37, told them that she felt it was becoming more difficult for women to succeed in conducting. “The pressure now is crazy,” she remembers saying. “I was very lucky”.

It was just a decade ago that Chan, originally from Hong Kong, burst onto the scene as the first woman to win the Donatella Flick Conducting Competition in England. Since then, she has joined the global concert circuit and taken on positions such as chief conductor of the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra in Belgium.

So far in her career, Chan has delighted in subverting expectations of herself. She defied her relatives when they discouraged her from pursuing music because they worried she wouldn't make a living doing it. He resisted when colleagues questioned his record because he did not attend a conservatory and began conducting relatively late — in his second year of college — while dabbling in psychology and medicine. And she smiled to herself when orchestra musicians dismissed her as too short or too young to be on the podium. She has also made it a point to maintain an active life outside of music: she has become a devoted boxer and works with a trainer between performances.

“I've heard people laugh or look at me like, 'Oh my God, can we see it?' Can we make the highest podium? Ha ha ha, is she 9 years old?'” Chan said. “You can laugh all you want. But I know mine. And usually when I start, after about five minutes, everything goes quiet. There is only music.”

Her collaborators say she is a rare conductor who can quickly gain the trust of musicians.

“She is totally herself, which is really wonderful,” said violinist Leila Josefowicz. “She's a very daring musician and she's going to try all kinds of things, all kinds of works, all kinds of different ways of making music.”

Chan announced last year that he would leave his role in Antwerp in May this year, a year before his contract expires. (The pandemic, she said, had made her reconsider “how I want to spend my energy.”) She doesn't know precisely her next step.

Chan grew up in Kowloon; Her father was an art teacher and painter, and her mother was a bureaucrat. When she was a child, she sang in a school choir and played the cello.

She first conducted at age 13, directing the girls' choir at her high school in Hong Kong. She recalled being inspired by Mickey Mouse in “Fantasia.”

“I wanted to have a magic wand and I wanted to do something crazy,” he said.

Chan believed he had to go abroad to pursue music more seriously. At Smith he began practicing conducting with a student orchestra.

He later enrolled in a doctoral program at the University of Michigan. His teacher there, Kenneth Kiesler, said he had the gift of “looking like the music, showing what he felt, being vulnerable.”

Many anticipate him to continue to be a force on the podium. “She's one of the brightest lights of his generation,” said Chad Smith, president of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

“I wanted to have a magic wand and I wanted to do something crazy.”