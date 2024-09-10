Home World

Little Elijah has been missing in a town in Wisconsin for over half a year. Human remains have now been found there. A connection has not been confirmed.

Two Rivers/Wisconsin – “Elijah is always in our thoughts and we continue to hope that we will find him,” Two Rivers Police said in a Contribution on Facebook on August 20th. They were confident that the truth about three-year-old Elijah Vue, who disappeared in February, could be discovered. Now, sadly, that may have happened – the authorities in Wisconsin are currently investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains that were found in the city on Saturday (September 7th). They announced this in a press release on Facebook – and then deleted the post.

Hunter discovers human remains in town where Elijah disappeared – connection not confirmed

According to police, a deer hunter discovered human remains on private property and then notified police. The associated Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, which the Two Rivers police also shared on their page, has since been deleted.

This is probably also because no connection with the disappearance can be confirmed so far. “At this point in time, we cannot confirm whether the remains discovered are connected to this case,” the statement said. The press release can still be found on various websites – the condolences for the Missing person case is big.

Great sympathy for the missing person case Elijah Vue

This is also shown by the comments under the shared post, which remain visible even though the press release has been removed from Facebook. They read: “Thank you. I am sorry for everyone who had to share in this difficult discovery. It is the stuff of nightmares. Whoever this child is, I am very sad about this fate. It is terrible. All of this.” or “I can imagine that it is difficult for everyone involved, what can be said, what should be said and what cannot/should not be said. Thank you for everything you are doing.”

Elijah Vue case remains under investigation – Police speak of “lengthy process” in identification process of find

No further details about the remains found, such as gender or age, were given. However, it was noted that determining their identity would be a “lengthy process.” The investigation is currently ongoing. The investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Criminal Investigation Division, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Department of Anthropology, the Two Rivers Police Department and the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office. writes NBC Chicago.

Grandmother of missing boy reacts to Facebook post

Elijah’s grandmother, Jodi Baur, also reacted loudly NBC Chicago on the now-deleted Facebook post with the press release. There she explained: “It’s likely, but not confirmed until the DNA comes back.” And continued: “They haven’t confirmed exactly ‘what’ was found.” How KKCC11News reportedshe also described the publication of information on Facebook as “completely inappropriate” and criticized the “rumors, blame and hatred” that would spread on social media as a result.

The Grandmother had designed a card with dinosaurs in honor of the boy’s fourth birthdayTranslated into German, it said: “Join us for a gathering of community members and their families to honor the love of a child.” She also called on people to share the picture of Elijah as often as possible and not to give it up.

Montage: Elijah Vue, who was three years old when he disappeared, is officially still missing. © Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY Network Wisconsin/IMAGO; Montage/Jodi Baur/WMTV

According to American media reports, Elijah was reported missing on February 20 by his mother’s boyfriend, who was taking care of the boy. The boyfriend told police that he woke up from a nap and the boy was missing. The mother’s boyfriend and she are currently in custody for child neglect.

