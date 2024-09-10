Home World

A deer hunter finds human remains on private property. Are they connected to the disappearance of little Elijah Vue?

Two Rivers/Wisconsin – The Two Rivers Police Department shared on Facebook on August 20: “Elijah is always in our thoughts and we continue to hope that we will find him.” She expressed hope that the truth about three-year-old Elijah Vue, who has been missing since February, could be uncovered. Now the case may be solved in a tragic way. Authorities in Wisconsin are currently investigating human skeletal remains that were discovered in the city on September 7. This information was first published on Facebook shared, but the post was later removed.

Elijah Vue missing person case: Human remains found – connection not confirmed

A hunter came across human remains on private property and alerted the police. The corresponding Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, which was also shared by the Two Rivers police, can no longer be found. It may have been deleted because no connection to the missing person case could be confirmed. “At this time, we cannot confirm whether the remains discovered are related to this case,” the statement said. Despite the post being deleted, the press release can still be found on various sites – interest in the case is high.

“The stuff of nightmares”: Great sympathy for the Elijah Vue case

The comments under the shared post, which are still visible, make this clear. There you can find statements like: “Thank you. I am sorry for everyone who had to share in this difficult discovery. It is the stuff of nightmares. Whoever this child is, I am very sad about this fate. It is awful. All of this.” or “I can imagine that it is difficult for everyone involved, what can be said, what should be said and what cannot/should not be said. Thank you for everything you do.”

Authorities are working together to identify the human remains found

No further information was given about the remains found, such as gender or age. It was also pointed out that identification will be a “lengthy process.” The investigation is still ongoing. They are working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Criminal Investigation Division, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Department of Anthropology, the Two Rivers Police Department and the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office. so NBC Chicago.

Grandmother speaks out and criticizes “rumors, blame and hate”

Elijah’s grandmother Jodi Baur also responded to the now deleted Facebook post with the press release. She told NBC Chicago: “It’s likely, but not confirmed until the DNA comes back,” adding: “They haven’t confirmed exactly ‘what’ was found.” She criticized the publication of information on Facebook as “totally inappropriate” and lamented the “rumors, blame and hatred” that would spread on social media as a result. How KKCC11News reported.

Montage: Elijah Vue, who was three years old when he disappeared, is officially still missing. © Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY Network Wisconsin/IMAGO; Montage/Jodi Baur/WMTV

For the boy’s fourth birthday Grandma designed a card with dinosaursIt read: “Join us for a gathering of community members and their families to honor the love of a child.” She urged people to share the picture of Elijah as often as possible and not to give up.

According to consistent reports from American media, Elijah was reported missing on February 20 by his mother’s boyfriend, who was looking after the boy. He said he woke up and the boy had disappeared at that point. The mother’s boyfriend and she herself are currently in custody for child neglect.

According to consistent reports from American media, Elijah was reported missing on February 20 by his mother's boyfriend, who was looking after the boy. He said he woke up and the boy had disappeared at that point. The mother's boyfriend and she herself are currently in custody for child neglect.