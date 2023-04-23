March 24, 2002 was a turning point for Elie Saab. The Lebanese designer, known until then for dressing Rania from Jordan in some of his most relevant acts, rose to stardom at the 74th edition of the Oscars thanks to Halle Berry. Between sobs, she collected her award for Best Leading Actress for the movie ‘Monster’s Ball’, the first achieved in that category by a black woman. The interpreter monopolized all the flashes with her award in her hand. Although, she had already been the focus of attention hours before, on the red carpet, thanks to her styling: a spectacular Elie Saab with which she was highly favored.

The Haute Couture dress, made up of a transparent mesh bodice with strategic embroidery and a theatrical red skirt that added drama to the ‘look’, is still considered one of the best of all editions of the Oscars. The already historic piece, which has its own entry on Wikipedia and is exhibited at the Academy Museum, popularized the Elie Saab signature. Since then, there has not been a red carpet worth its salt that does not have at least one of its majestic designs. It should be remembered that in the last edition of the Oscars the most applauded design was the voluminous red Elie Saab worn by the model Cara Delevingne.

But not only does Elie Saab live on red carpets. Bridal fashion is another of her strengths, as could be seen last Wednesday at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week, where she showed her bridal proposals on a catwalk for the first time. This is one of the initiatives taken by the CEO of the firm, Elie Saab Jr, son of the founder. In an interview given to this newspaper a couple of hours before his parade in Barcelona, ​​where he displayed a display of good work in front of more than 450 guests, the heir to the Lebanese house was enthusiastic about his role within the family business, in which he has been for four years.

A dream come true



“I realized that I wanted to continue my father’s legacy as a child. For me it was always my dream to be a part of the company and to grow the business with my father.” A dream that has come true thanks to the teachings of his mother. “I saw him going through many major challenges in his life and dealing with them in a very positive way. That was a great lesson. And of course – he adds – I am looking forward to sharing everything I have learned with my children and the next generation ».

Saab is aware that the future of the firm is in your hands. Since he took the reins of the business part, in 2019, he began with an interesting expansion strategy that is obtaining very good results. “We are on our way to growing the business, and doing it sustainably, on different fronts. We embarked on new paths such as furniture design, children’s clothing, watches… The idea is -he specifies- to position the firm as a luxury lifestyle brand”. Consolidating other aspects to reach the level that “we have in haute couture, prêt-à-porter and brides”. A list of Elie Saab brides would love to add Princess Leonor. “The entire royal family is so elegant and beautiful in style, in line with what our brand stands for, that of course we would love to join them for their special moment.”