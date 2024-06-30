Home page World

Elias Nerlich, known as EliasN97, one of the most famous German streamers, has proposed to his girlfriend Melina after 10 years of relationship.

The Germany’s biggest Twitch streamer by subnumbers EliasN97, real name Elias Nerlichhas finally taken the step that his fans have long been waiting for. After there had been humorous but also critical discussions about a possible wedding in the past, the 26-year-old now made a romantic marriage proposal to his long-time girlfriend Melina on the beach. The two shared this happy news on June 30, 2024 on Instagram.

Elias Nerlich hesitates with marriage proposal: Previous exchange of blows in live stream

Just a few months ago, a livestream of the couple caused a stir. At the time, Melina asked Elias about a possible wedding, which made him visibly nervous. The then 25-year-old avoided the topic and argued that it was not the right time. Despite his excuses that he would definitely want to marry Melina one day, his girlfriend was unimpressed and countered quickly.

Elias: “Look, I already know in my head that I’m going to marry you. But I also say that right now is not the right time. Who knows, maybe I already have a date in mind?” Melina: “Well, you don’t have a date in mind, you can’t even remember our anniversary.”

Elias Nerlich engaged to his long-term partner: The romantic proposal on the beach

Now Elias Nerlich, who is considered wealthyovercame his doubts and found the perfect moment. On Instagram, the couple posted a picture showing Elias kneeling on the beach while he hands Melina a ring. The emotional caption reads: “My girlfriend for 10 years, hopefully my wife for life.” The proposal took place during a vacation together and moved fans to tears.

The community reacted enthusiastically to the announcement. There are numerous congratulations and humorous comments under the Instagram picture. Among other things, viewers wrote: “Awesome, an absolute dream couple.” or humorously “Eli had to do it, the pressure was too great.”

The common path of EliasN97 and Melina

EliasN97, the founder of the Icon Leagueand Melina have been a couple for over ten years and have always lived their relationship publicly, which has earned them a loyal fan base. With over 1.9 million followers on Twitch and 1.39 million subscribers on YouTube, Elias Nerlich is one of the most influential streamers in Germany.

Fans are now looking forward to the wedding preparations and are excited to see what highlights the couple will share next. One thing is certain: this marriage proposal will be the emotional highlight of the year for many in the community.