Elijah Montalvo He has become one of the most famous reality boys today despite not having been considered in the expected return of Esto es Habacilar. He has also been the protagonist of the main show pages after returning with his Mexican boyfriend and telling more details about what he had been out with Peter Fajardo, producer of EEG.

Even the influencer affirmed in Love and fire, this last Wednesday, that he does not rule out marrying his current partner, since he is very much in love. This would cause the reality boy to go to Mexican lands not only to be next to his boyfriend, but also to focus on new projects in Aztec lands.

YOU CAN SEE: Elías Montalvo affirms that he would like to marry his partner: “I am totally in love”

Elías Montalvo will travel to Mexico to pass a casting on Televisa

After his visit to Willax, Elías Montalvo was approached by La República to find out about his near future. It was there that the tiktoker revealed that he will travel to Mexico to try his luck again on Televisa, since he had previously passed a casting without much success.

“I’m going to try my luck and see how it goes, for the second time. The one to follows her, get her. A few years ago I tried a casting and I want to try it again to see what happens and go look for new items there, ”she indicated.

Elías Montalvo spoke about the debut of Esto es Habacilar

This is Habacilar returned to the small screens after more than a decade of absence, in the midst of great expectations and with a renewed format. This allowed the entry of some members of This is war without considering Elías Montalvo, who also gave his opinion on this new program.

“I feel that it is another format, other people, like it does not go with me. I would have liked it if it was competition like before, but not in this case,” he added.