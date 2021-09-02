Last Wednesday, This is War was overshadowed by a regrettable episode of aggression starring Mario Hart and Elías Montalvo. After the fight that occurred during one of the games, the reality guys decided to keep quiet.

However, this Monday, September 2, the tiktoker spoke in Instagram and I speak about this painful event that caused the suspension of both in EEG. In addition, he announced what was the decision of the production regarding his permanence and that of his partner in the program.

Elías Montalvo explained that both he and Mario Hart will continue as part of the América TV reality show and that their situation will be defined after the versus between Esto es guerra Peru and Guerreros México ends.

“The production decided to suspend us both. I understand it perfectly because now we must be focused on the championship that will be against Mexico, where I know that my teammates will give everything, “he said. “They contacted us and told us that upon return the producer will have a meeting with us. I have the faith that this will be solved in the best way, as it should be ”, he added.

Finally, Elías Montalvo thanked the support that his fans gave him after the discussion with Mario Hart and said that he hopes to continue on the program for longer. “I would love to compete again and continue giving everything for my team. Grateful for the opportunity they are giving me ”, he added.

Gian Piero Díaz and Johanna San Miguel react after attack by Mario Hart and Elías Montalvo

Seeing that Mario Hart and Elías Montalvo got out of hand, Gian Piero Díaz and Johanna San Miguel enraged and called the attention of both competitors.

Hey, hey, don’t listen to me! ”, The EEG driver expressed quite indignant. On the other hand, Díaz added: “No, no, no.”

Elías Montalvo, latest news:

