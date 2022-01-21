Elijah Montalvo he was happy to be vaccinated. The Peruvian tiktoker went to a vaccination center on January 20 to receive his third dose against COVID-19. The former reality boy documented for Instagram from the moment he went to the San Borja health center until he left it, after meeting his friend, the actor and dancer Elmer Almache.

Elías Montalvo is vaccinated for the third time against COVID-19

On Thursday, January 20, the famous Peruvian tiktoker approached a vaccination center in San Borja to get your third dose against COVID-19. It was recorded in the health center while he was inoculated, sharing every moment with his followers through Instagram stories.

“Slowly, please,” the former reality boy asked the graduate who attended him, showing himself noticeably nervous. She told him to try to relax while he prepared his arm for the injection.

“Oh, my God!” Elías exclaimed during the vaccination process. Then, relieved, he expressed his tranquility to his followers: “It didn’t hurt much, almost nothing.”

During the waiting period after the inoculation, he met Elmer Almache. The tiktoker’s friend is a dancer, model and actor. Together they approached the commemorative wall of the vaccination center and stuck on it their stickers celebrating the placement of their third doses.

Did Elías Montalvo reconcile with his ex-partner?

The former reality boy surprised all his followers by publish a photograph where he appears next to the Mexican Luis Guzmán, his ex-partner. He captured the moment on Instagram stories on January 17.

“Love you”, reads on the postcard, an emotional message that Elías left for Luis ‘Glove’, as he identifies himself on the social network.