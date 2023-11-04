Elías Montalvo is experiencing a new moment in his career after releasing a musical duet with Alex Kemp, called D1different. However, the tiktoker became known throughout the country thanks to his participation in ‘This is war’. The model also left the program after being romantically linked to the producer of the reality show, Peter Fajardo.

The Republic He spoke exclusively with Elías to talk about his new projects and revealed if he plans to return to television. He knows all the details in the following note.

What did Elías Montalvo say about ‘This is war’?

Elias Montalvo He stressed that he misses being on television and that he hopes to be able to return soon. Furthermore, despite all the speculation and scandals that surrounded him during his time in ‘EEG‘, the tiktoker stated that he would not reject an offer to be part of the reality competition if they decide to receive it again.

—About ‘This is war’, we found out that they have not yet responded to the request they made to be able to present the song on the set, is it because you are banned from ‘This is war’, Elías?

—You are very aware, you are very aware (laughs). The one in charge of that is our manager, Maritza Rodríguez. She already made the call for the invitation, but we have not received any response.I don’t know if I’m banned, they told me I wasn’t banned, but based on this we’re going to see if I’m banned or not. Although I think it would be stupid, honestly.

—Would you consider returning to ‘This is War’ if it were proposed to you?

—I don’t close myself to any opportunity to work on television because I like it a lot. The atmosphere there is not going to be good, but business is business.

