Elijah Montalvo and her Mexican boyfriend, Luis Guzmán, decided to open their restaurant in Mexico City. The Peruvian tiktoker was more than happy to start his own venture inspired by Disney characters.

Both shared photos and videos of the headband cut on social networks, in addition to the first guests at the premises. The foreigner was proud of the project they designed and dedicated a message to it.

“ Thank you for joining me in making this dream come true. Every day I am more convinced that you are that hole that I want by my side for eternity, “he wrote.

“It was worth the sleepless nights, the tension, the worry, the severed fingers and the painted clothes. I love you, my prince, now you have an enchanted castle,” added the Peruvian’s boyfriend.

Rosángela congratulates Elías Montalvo

Elías received congratulations from some reality boys and friends he made in Lima. Rosangela Espinoza was one of the first to wish him the best success in this endeavor.

“All the hits in the world. I’ll be going to Mexico soon to visit you and eat delicious food at your Disney-themed restaurant. I will feel at home”, wrote the ‘Selfie Girl’.

Elías Montalvo happy for new business. Photo: Capture/Instagram

Elías Montalvo went to Mexico in January 2022 to attend a Televisa casting. From that moment on, he settled in the place with his partner.

Elías Montalvo said that he was discriminated against because of his sexual orientation

Elías Montalvo was one of the most beloved competitors of “This is war” during the seasons in which he participated. In a series of messages, he told his followers that he was rejected when he announced his sexual orientation.

“Sometimes it is hard to try to be who you are and not be accepted, much more so when it is someone you love very much. ‘Coming out of the closet’ was not easy, but it makes you happy, ”she put in her message.

He took the opportunity to leave a tip. “ Be happy and do what you want and believe that it will make you feel good. I love you, if you are sad here you have a little message to smile, “added the former reality boy.

Elijah MD

Elías Montalvo happy with his boyfriend in Mexico

Elías Montalvo traveled to Mexico to look for job opportunities and be able to be close to his boyfriend. He was encouraged to joke about his stay, saying that his partner supports him.

“Obviously, I plan to return to Peru. To live in Mexico? Yes, I am doing it now. And what work? They keep me, well, Luis keeps me… no, lie,” she said in an Instagram video.

Elías Montalvo travels by minibus with his boyfriend in Mexico

Through his social networks, since he announced he will leave Peru, Elías Montalvo showed his daily life in Mexico, apparently he has no plans to return to his native country. In one of his publications, the former reality boy shared his ride in a minibus with his boyfriend. “Yes, wanting not to use a filter, see my sad reality and Luis’s reality (focus on his partner),” he said. “We are microbusing on the route of love,” he added.

Elías Montalvo happy to reunite with his boyfriend

The former member of “This is war” surprised his followers by revealing that he decided to resume his romantic relationship with Luis Guzmán. After that, she traveled to Aztec lands to participate in a casting on Televisa. Through his official Instagram account, the influencer shared several stories with his boyfriend, who received him with a bouquet of flowers. “Her face of him”, he wrote on the image.