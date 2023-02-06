Film director
Elías León Siminiani Film directorWith the short film ‘Emotional Architecture 1959’, the filmmaker linked to the Region of Murcia opted for a Goya for the fourth time
Elías León Siminiani (Santander, 1971) has a particular way of narrating with which he manages to get you into a love story that takes place at the end of the 50s when the only thing that belongs to that time is the costumes of the two protagonists. With ‘Emotional Architecture 1959’, the filmmaker from Santander linked to Murcia proposes a journey
#Elías #León #Siminiani #interested #areas #Murcia #played
Leave a Reply