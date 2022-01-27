Grêmio debuted with victory in the Gaucho Championship. Working with the transition team and full of youngsters, Tricolor beat Caxias 2-1, this Wednesday (26), at Arena, in Porto Alegre.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. Midfielder Rildo escaped the marking on the left and crossed for Elias to swell the nets. The striker also scored the second for Grêmio, from a penalty, six minutes into the second half. At 29, goalkeeper Felipe tried to ward off a corner kick and hit the ball in the back of defender Heitor, who ended up doing it against, reducing the damage of the visitors.

This Saturday (29), Grêmio faces Brazil at Bento Freitas stadium, in Pelotas (RS). On Sunday (30), Caxias measures forces with São José at Centenário, in Caxias do Sul (RS).

Inter also wins

Also on Wednesday, Internacional defeated Juventude 2-1 at Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS). The game opened the 2022 edition of Gauchão.

Colorado made the first three minutes into the final stage, with midfielder Maurício, completing assistance from side Moisés. Five minutes later, Yuri Alberto received a cross from fellow striker Boschilia on the left and widened. At 35, Juventude scored with striker Ricardo Bueno taking a penalty from midfielder Rodrigo Dourado.

On Saturday, at 7 pm, Inter welcomes União Frederiquense in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre. At the same time, but on Sunday, Juventude face São Luiz at the 19 de Outubro stadium, in Ijuí (RS).

