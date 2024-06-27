Elias Eliezar Jengo (Tanga, 1936) has devoted his entire life to art. It is therefore not surprising that the walls of his studio on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, on the coast of Tanzania, are decorated with his many international awards, and that the hundreds of books that he still consults today are preserved without a trace of dust on the shelves. Various desks, easels and canvases, brushes and colours, sepia photographs and some of his works complete the universe that this writer, painter, historian of African art, educator and university professor has been building throughout his life. At 88 years of age, Jengo explains that his heart has begun to fail him, but that his memory remains intact: “That is why I write,” he says.

Recognized as an educational eminence and as one of the figures who has contributed most to defining the contemporary art scene in Tanzania, Jengo opens the doors of his house to remember the steps of an entire career. He looks at an infinite point in his studio, and with a broken voice and calm tone, he remembers those first contacts with art: “In kindergarten I used to draw in the sand and I saw that my friends liked it, they always asked me to draw them. That was the germ,” he explains. Coming from a wealthy family and the last of eight siblings, he points out that it was during high school when he really began to take his artistic career very seriously. His talent made it possible for the British Administration (Tanzania was a colony from 1919 to 1961) to offer him a four-year scholarship, and so, in 1959, he moved to Kampala, the capital of Uganda, where he studied Arts and Education at Makerere University. , the only one in East Africa at that time.

The British are excellent at dividing people

The following years were marked by the independence processes in Africa. That of Tanganyika (the name Tanzania received before uniting with Zanzibar) came in 1961, when Jengo was still training in the neighboring country. After finishing his studies in 1963, he began teaching at the Tabora Institute in Dar es Salaam, a center that the professor uses as the perfect example to describe that stage of cultural decolonization: “The British are excellent at dividing people. people. The Tabora Government Boys’ Secondary School was built by them, and only the children of the chiefs could access it. After independence it became a public school. It was there where the first president of the Republic of Tanzania, Julius Nyerere, studied and later worked as a professor of Biology and English,” he details.

Professor Jengo’s career was taking off in those years: after completing his studies at the University of Kent, Ohio, and his postgraduate degree in the field of Educational Technology at Sir George Williams University in Montreal (Canada), he returned to his homeland, where He dedicated himself for more than three decades to the educational task that has marked his entire life: “I taught drawing, painting, Contemporary History of African Art and World Art History. “I am particularly proud to have founded, together with my colleague Sam Ntiro, the Department of Fine and Performing Arts at the University of Dar es Salaam in 1975, which currently welcomes more than 300 students,” he says. Since then, Jengo has continued to create works that he defines as modernist and semi-abstract, although he recognizes that it is impossible to pigeonhole them. His paintings deal with themes such as women’s liberation, environmental pollution, diseases, mythology or tribalism: “I represent global problems, but I do not abandon my roots,” he remarks.

In the US I noticed that students were constantly asking, inquiring and challenging. This does not happen here because in our culture it is not allowed to question an older person.

If one of the many aspects of Elias Jengo’s legacy had to be highlighted, it would undoubtedly be his contribution in the educational field: “In this country, women and children are treated as inferiors, something that comes from a very obsolete tradition. Children are not given freedom to express themselves and they come out very shy, very quiet. They grow up like this and go to university like this. When I was teaching in the United States, I realized that the students represented a challenge: they didn’t just talk, but they constantly asked, inquired, and challenged. This does not happen here because in our culture it is not allowed to question an older person. That’s why I focused on the children, to talk to them, listen to them… This methodology made me very popular among parents.”

Jengo also remembers how art and culture went through dark times during the British administration. Four historical periods, according to him, undermined African creativity during the colonial and pre-colonial era: the slave trade, colonialism, Christianity and Islam. “They were very confusing periods for people, where peace was disturbed, and without peace art cannot grow.” He highlights above all the responsibility of a man: Frederick Lugardthe ideologue of ‘indirect government’ (indirect rule, in English), the way in which the British administration segregated local communities, depriving them of their rights. “During colonialism, art education for Africans was limited. Art was not taught in Tanzanian schools, only in European and Asian ones,” he laments.

Years later, in the midst of the postcolonial era, organizations such as the Alliançe Française, the Goethe Institute or the Danish Center for Culture and Development, among others, came into play. “Tanzania signed cultural agreements with Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the United States, but the modernization of Tanzanian art does not come from these organizations, but rather draws on other sources such as globalization, the mass media, books, specialized publications, social networks… What they did do was provide spaces to make our work visible,” explains Jengo.

First president of the National Council of the Arts in 1971, founding member of the artistic center Nafasi and director of the East African Biennale Association since 2003, among other titles, Jengo has witnessed firsthand the evolution of contemporary art in his country. That is why he does not hesitate to affirm that the golden age of the Tanzanian art scene is today: “The nineties and 2000s were a period of recognition for local artists, but now that recognition has materialized and we are present in different parts of the world ”. And he adds: “African artists are very connected to identity because that is how we differentiate ourselves from the rest. “The current generation no longer only uses art to represent problems or progress on the continent, but also as a form of self-exploration.”

Sitting in the study his son built for him just seven months ago as a sanctuary for his retirement, Professor Jengo spends his days in the company of his family. There, surrounded by his children, nephews and great-great-grandchildren, he paints, reads and writes his book: “It is about contemporary African art and its roots. This is what I have tried to teach my students my entire life: that the narrative that Europe is the epicenter of art still persists, but that is not the case. The roots of the art are African.”

