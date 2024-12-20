He world of gastronomy It is very broad and there are chefs of all types, from the most professional who have trained in the most prestigious cooking schools to those with a innate talent and a lot of effort that demonstrate the quality of their work without having had prior preparation. and that is the magic of kitchensthat if you really work hard and fight for your dreams, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.

And if you don’t believe it, ask Elias Dosunmua young man born in Ukrainewho after years working precariously in restaurants and studying Aerospace Engineering, took a 180-degree turn in his life to start Post cooking videos on social media. But that work had a very specific purpose.

From engineer to viral chef

Elijah wantedto start your own restauranta place where gastronomy was not just food, but an experience that transformed things. When he started on TikTok, his intention was to reach 20,000 followers. What he didn’t know two years ago was that today, he would accumulate more than 15 million followers on all platforms and that he would just launch his restaurant.

Under the watchful eye of his surroundings, the chef dedicated himself with passion and determination to post recipes dailya way to reach the greatest number of people possible while demonstrating his passion in a more entertaining way. Thanks to his work, in August 2024 he published a video on TikTok with about six million views in which he announced the imminent opening of the Sins restaurant.

Elías Dosunmu’s Pecados restaurant

Located on Martín de los Heros Street, 28, in Madrid, we find Pecados, the recently released chef Elías Dosunmu’s restaurant that has revolutionized the world of social networks and has come to turn the world upside down. gastronomic panorama of Spain. An innovative establishment where the consumer’s experience is fundamental.

In this restaurant we find a menu with drinks, starters, mains, desserts and cocktails, all of them by Dosunmu. Currently, it is possible to taste four different starters, the tartar of paradise, the bites of temptation, the homemade fries and the forbidden croquettes, a preparation that mixes Spanish and Japanese elements.

Croquettes from Pecados restaurant. Sins Restaurant

As for the main ones, we find a total of seven dishes which are the euphoric entrecôte, the archangel’s chicken, the wild sin, the tacos of delirium, the lasagna of oriental pleasure, the Korean demon and the spears and smoke. All of these fusion cuisine preparations have a flavor as striking and exquisite as their name and Prices range from 15 to 27 euros.

To top off a delicious evening, at Pecados you can enjoy exquisite desserts like angelic torrija, original sin, lazy cake or cold Eden. All the dishes are a true delight not only because they are made with a lot of passion, but because they are the result of dream come true of a boy who never stopped fighting for what he wanted.

