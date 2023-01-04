The general coordinator of the Popular Party, Elías Bendodo, will be the PP campaign manager for the next municipal and regional elections on May 28, as reported by the party in a statement. The appointment will be submitted to the consideration of the PP Management Committee and the director and his team will be commissioned to work “immediately” in the preparation of the campaign. Throughout the month of January, the presentations of candidates are scheduled both at the regional level and the heads of the list of the provincial capitals. This Tuesday, the general secretary, Cuca Gamarra, participated in the presentation of the popular candidate for mayor of Logroño, Conrado Escobar, and the Andalusian councilor Marifrán Carazo also announced that he will compete for mayor of Granada. The team in charge of directing the campaign will be completed “in the coming days”, according to the formation.

Bendodo was the campaign manager in the last two Andalusian regional elections with results that have allowed the PP to occupy the presidency of the Junta de Andalucía for the first time after the 2018 elections and achieve a historic result in 2022, in which the candidacy of Juan Manuel Moreno achieved an absolute majority and 58 seats in the Andalusian Parliament. 48 years old, Bendodo has a law degree from the University of Malaga and has extensive experience in municipal, provincial and regional politics.

Before being appointed general coordinator of the PP, last April, Bendodo was the strong man of the Andalusian president, Juan Manuel Moreno, on the Junta. As counselor to the Presidency of the Andalusian Government, he occupied the third position in the ranking and carried out the day to day with the ministries directed by Ciudadanos and with the then vice president of the Board, Juan Marín. He also handled the negotiations with Vox. The general coordinator of the PP was also president of the Malaga Provincial Council between 2011 and 2019. Bendodo acts as a spokesman for the formation after the meetings of the Management Committee, but also, according to the PP, has traveled the country to disseminate the political project of Alberto Núñez Feijóo and promote it in the face of the next electoral appointments.