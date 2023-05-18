The judge for the preliminary investigations of Tempio Pausania accepted the request of Elia17Baby’s lawyers

After being charged with attempted murder, Elia17Baby ends up at home. Last summer, the 26-year-old had stabbed a 35-year-old man on a beach in Gallura. In light of this, he spent his last nine months in prison but the judge has now accepted his lawyers’ request. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Last summer, Elia17baby had become the protagonist of a serious episodeIn detail, the 26-year-old had stabbed a 35-year-old man on a beach in Gallura. The reason of the attack would be linked to a furious quarrel that broke out between two groups.

After spending the last nine months in prison, the singer now goes to home. To spread the news it was the “Messenger” who reported the statements of the rapper’s lawyers. These were theirs words:

The decision is welcomed by us with great satisfaction because it demonstrates that the judge intends, not in a summary manner, to establish the exact occurrence of the facts, without detracting from the seriousness of the episode, and from the effective responsibility of Di Genova who has always declared innocent.

Elia17Baby: the reconstruction of the aggression

L’aggression of which Elia17Baby became the protagonist took place outside a club when two groups started arguing. Right now, the rapper allegedly stabbed the 35-year-old and then ran off to Porto Cervo. Although he was arrested, he has always claimed to be responsible innocent.

There victim of the serious episode is a 35-year-old man who has not yet recovered the use of his legs. Indeed, on that occasion he had reported serious injuries spine due to which he was forced to undergo numerous surgical operations. Currently, the victim moves on one wheelchair.