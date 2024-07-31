The good old man Naruto is still a great source of inspiration for reinterpretations by cosplayers, as this new and interesting one also demonstrates Tsunade Cosplay from elia.ferywhich reinterprets the famous character created by Masashi Kishimoto in a very faithful way but also with a personal touch.
The Snail Princess of Konoha always appears in great shape and in this case also quite close to the original, although the model’s figure is not particularly close to the body of the original character, but she has taken some precautions to try to replicate it as best as possible. fidelity the characteristics of the famous ninja.
Tsunade by elia.fery
The Fifth Hokage is therefore represented by elia.fery both through the excellent replica of the costume which with the precisely reconstructed hair and the makeup used, demonstrating a remarkable closeness to the original.
A character always highly rated among cosplayers but also very fascinating for all fans of the Naruto series, Tsunade is the Fifth Hokage of the Leaf Village and in addition to being a skilled fighter, she is also a powerful medical ninja.
