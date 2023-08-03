Four days away from home is too many days for Eli Russell Linnetz. “I’ve had enough, I can’t wait to go back. It’s just that I don’t like to travel, ”he confesses. He says it with a laugh, though his hint is exhausted, slumped in a chair as he finishes his new collection. He is sorry that he has taken himself out of the cafe. She still has two grueling days ahead of her, one filled with tailoring, fittings and interviews like this one starting early in the morning, and another that will end at nightfall with the first show for her much-vaunted label, ERL. The initials of the penultimate fashion sensation, the abbreviation that sums up the circumstance of the clothing business in multi-screen times: without noise there is no Rock And Roll.

One of the surfers who came from the beaches of Los Angeles for the parade poses covered in sequins. Astra Marina Goats

The ERL score is deafening. punk with riffs of surf guitars, rap trap of Californian lyric, Broadway melodies, popcorn soundtracks and catchy pop chorus, on paper it is a cacophony, but when interpreted it sounds like jitazo irremediable, each note in its place: the one that appeals to the generational story, the one that awakens the feeling of belonging, the one that evokes a certain nostalgia, the one that connects with current consumer values, the one that makes the executive directors of the racket vibrate. luxury. That is why its author is in Florence, guest star designer of the Pitti Immagine Uomo fair to the greater glory of its 104th edition on social networks. May the largest global showcase of the ready-to-wear masculine (Raf Simons, Virgil Abloh, Rick Owens, Martin Margiela, Jun Takahashi or Telfar have been celebrated there) means, in any case, that you are a critical and public success, that there is no one to cough on you anymore. “I’m super confident, I’m super sure of everything I do,” he concedes. And he adds: “Money doesn’t matter to me. I have always moved in environments above my economic means. If I have pasta, fine and, if not, also. What I like when there is money is spending it on my artistic projects”.

ERL has redefined its baggy silhouette with stretchy metallic fabrics. Astra Marina Goats

Linnetz, who will turn 33 in November, is what used to be called a Renaissance man, that kind of restless ass whose interests are chained with hyphens. Filmmaker script photographer script music producer script graphic designer script fashion creator. It is possible that a script is missing. “Here I feel connected with those long-suffering Renaissance artists, it’s a genuine emotion,” he says, pointing out the problems caused by precariousness: “Having limited resources is very hard when your imagination is infinite.” In view of the display of clothing and accessories guarded in one of the buildings of the Fortezza da Basso, headquarters of the Florentine salon, it is clear how overflowing hers is. “When I make a collection it is as if I were directing a movie. This is 100 years from now, with Florence submerged in the sea and turned into a new surfing destination”, he explains. “Then some guys from California who have gone to catch waves sneak into the party that the American ambassador’s wife has thrown in her villa, put on her husband’s clothes and pretend to be rich”, the argument continues. Taffetas, metallic silks, cold wool embroidered with crystals, sequins,jacquard (the one with the dramatic cape in whose making the costume departments of the opera houses in Florence and Los Angeles have participated), it seems that this time the budget has allowed him to avoid having to go to second-hand and charity stores where he supplies himself usually tissue. “Well, not so much”, chiva.

Linnetz reviews the coat racks on which the collection presented at Pitti Immagine Uomo, the largest men’s fashion fair in the world, hangs. Adali Schell (The New York Times

That he has fused part of the financial help that Pitti offers his guests to fly to the Tuscan capital for the contingent of neighboring surfers from his native Venice Beach who paraded for him at the Palazzo Corsini in mid-June, is not ruled out. Nor that this was his last Show. “The first and the last,” she says, not holding back a laugh. “I don’t know how long I’m going to continue. The truth is that I do not like to dress anyone in real life, it all comes down to the fantasy world that I have in my head, ”she says. Linnetz, who studied Screenwriting at the University of Southern California, considers his current occupation an “accident.” It does not come from the family, of course: “My father is a lawyer, I suppose it is because my mother made me swallow a lot of old musicals when I was little.” She also taught him to sew with a machine, a skill that helped him pay for his career as an employee in the wardrobe department of her university. The rest he solved with large doses of self-esteem. And giving him a snout.

The down jacket, another of ERL’s emblems, now in a metallic silk quilt version. Vanni Bassetti

One thing to know about Eli Russell Linnetz is that he will stop at nothing. “In high school he was on the wrestling team and the coach always told me: ‘You’ll have time to sleep when you die.’ At the age of 14, he sent a fake resume to Marc Jacobs (“He never answered me”), at 15 he won a contest that placed him as an assistant to playwright and filmmaker David Mamet, and at 17 he caught the attention of Kanye West, along with whom he released his potential as a visual artist until 2016 (“I left him for different reasons, we haven’t spoken for centuries. I have nothing more to say. Well, yes, by then I was already crazy enough to give myself my first big opportunity”, he dispatches on purpose of the controversial rapper). Then he worked as a photographer, required by Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Grimes and Lady Gaga, for which he ended up conceiving the scenery for his show at the MGM hotel in Las Vegas, Enigma, giant robot included. And finally, in 2018 he appeared as a designer with his own brand. In short: one day it occurred to him to ask for an audience with Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, founder and creative director of the agency specializing in luxury advertising House + Holme, who, impressed by his charisma, took him to Paris to work on a perfume campaign of Comme des Garcons. There he met Adrian Joffe, president of the emporium founded on the cult firm of his wife, the phenomenal Rei Kawakubo, and right away asked him if he would let him make clothes. “Now that I think about it, I was still a bit daring,” he concludes.

One model emulates the Statue of Liberty in Linnetz’s futuristic fantasy. Vanni Bassetti

Sheltered by CdG’s new talent incubator program and its commercial division, the Dover Street Market concept store chain (a launching pad for emerging creators whom it helps to produce and distribute their collections), ERL’s impact has been practically instantaneous. Above all because of the ability of its ideologue to strike a chord with those affiliated with the myth of the genuinely American youth subculture. In fact, some consider it a genuine expression of the dude culture, exaltation of the tiger-scented mate —from the high school locker room to the university fraternity— and gregarious masculinity, despite the fluidity of his clothes and the undisguised homoeroticism of the images in his catalogues. “Maybe it’s a joke. Maybe they are laughing at me. Don’t know. I have never thought in terms of genres. I prefer to move in ambiguity ”, she reflects.

The brand’s first parade has come with its first line of sunglasses. Vanni Bassetti

To hang a label on it, let it be that of California Couture, a stylistic interpretation of which the monumental cloak of patchwork who wrapped rapper A$AP Rocky at the 2019 Met Gala and has sublimated Dior Men’s spring-summer 2023 capsule collection, in which he has intervened as a guest designer (not just a collaborator). “Actually, I’m not one to send messages or make statements of principles with my designs,” he concludes. “I think it’s better not to say too much, just communicate what’s on your mind and let people interpret your art. And if anyone wants to think I’m another American prick, fine. As long as I can do what I like, it would be for me.”