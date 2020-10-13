Highlights: Trial of Antibody drug of Corona virus halted

Eli Lilly making two such drugs, one stopped

Was working on drugs like Regeneron

Regeneron has also made antibodies

US President Donald Trump was treated

Washington

American drug maker Eli Lilly has stopped trials of the Corona virus antibiotic drug. Trial has been stopped for security reasons. However, the company has not provided any information as to what is the danger and how many volunteers have been affected. The company’s safety monitoring board has decided to stop. Eli Lilly is working on the same type of antibody therapy that Regeneron had given President Donald Trump. The company’s trial was also receiving funds from the government.

Don’t know which drug trial stopped

The DailyMail report states that the drug whose trial has been stopped was being tested on hospitalized patients. The company had sought permission from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to use one of its drugs, LY-CoV555, in emergency. It is unclear whether the trial was being carried out or another drug LY-CoV016. Significantly, the only reason for stopping the trial is not because of any disease caused by the medicine.

Side effects were seen in a medicine

The company recently published trial data on the combination of its two antibodies. Apart from this, trial results of monotherapy of an antibiotic drug were also published. In the results of LY-CoV555, the company stated that a few different reactions were observed, of which only two were reported to be serious. However, all patients also recovered.



Lilly’s medicine like Regeneron’s

The experimental antibody drug given to Trump has been considered one of the most effective drugs in fighting Covid-19 infection. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, which manufactures it, says that the company gave a dose to the trump under special provisions through IV. Actually, the study is still going on but it has been allowed to be used in emergency. It is being used to prevent and treat infections.

Johnson & Johnson trial also halted

The third phase trial of the Corona virus vaccine of the US-based Johnson & Johnson Company has to be stopped. It was decided to stop the trial after a volunteer involved in the trial noticed some ‘unknown disease’. The company was trying to include about 60,000 volunteers in the trial. Significantly, the company claims that only one dose of its vaccine can prove effective on the corona virus.