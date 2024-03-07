The number of premature deaths related to diabetes in Europe was estimated to be 1.1 million in 2021. Obesity puts you at a higher risk of developing over 200 complications; together with related chronic diseases, obesity has an impact on GDP of 3.3% in OECD/EU28 countries every year. Alzheimer's is a progressive neurodegenerative disease, with a devastating impact on patients, their families and society in general and it is estimated that it will affect almost 14 million Europeans by 2050. These are some numbers that track the impact of chronic diseases not transmissible in Europe, as underlined by the 'Manifesto for Europe' written by the multinational pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly in view of the next European Parliament elections, and presented today in Rome on the occasion of the 'Healthy Europe' event. Challenges and opportunities for the future'.

“Europe – we read in the document – urgently needs a global strategy to tackle chronic non-communicable diseases, including obesity and diabetes. This strategy should include a common approach for early diagnosis in order to address time the disease and provide the right treatment at the right time. Addressing existing policy barriers to the treatment of chronic non-communicable diseases can improve access to more effective and innovative treatments and prevent costly complications. This approach can enable economic growth, reduce social costs and strengthen the resilience of the health system”.