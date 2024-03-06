The approval process for a new active ingredient in Europe is almost 100 days longer than in the USA. It takes 430 days on average, compared to 334 in the United States. The EU is also slower than Canada, where it takes 351 days, Australia (347), Japan (322). The process could be shortened by the proposal to revise pharmaceutical legislation adopted by the European Commission and now under consideration by the European Parliament and Council, which streamlines the decision-making process. However, despite this intervention, Europe would still remain about a month and a half slower than the USA. This is one of the criticisms expressed by the multinational pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly to the European reform on the occasion of the 'Healthy Europe' event. Challenges and opportunities for the future', held in Rome at Spazio Europa, headquarters of the Italian representation of the European Parliament and the European Commission, in the same building where the new Lilly institutional offices were inaugurated.

The company “recognizes the advantages deriving from the reform proposed by the European Commission – we read in a note – but considers it crucial to highlight some aspects which, if not improved, can negatively impact the industrial competitiveness and strategic autonomy of the European Union and the 'Italy, in an increasingly challenging geopolitical context”. For Federico Villa, Associate Vice President Corporate Affairs & Patient Access, Eli Lilly Italia, “it is certainly a historic moment, a turning point for Italy and Europe to remain competitive with the rest of the world in terms of attractiveness of private investment in drug research and development”.

“We, as an industry in the sector involved in both research, production and development in Italy, expect an increasingly rapid system in terms of evaluating the definition of the reimbursement price and as a final point the arrival of our innovation to patients who they need it more”, adds the manager. “We expect that, in addition to structural reforms – underlines Villa – process reforms will be made that help reduce bureaucracy, simplify and accelerate the arrival of our innovation at the patient's bedside”. Among the critical issues identified by Eli Lilly in the new legislative proposal is also the relaxation of patent ownership, a measure which for the company could compromise the EU's ability to attract research, development and therapeutic innovation.