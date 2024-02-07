Parliamentary Front has 228 congressmen; change in presidency should strengthen opposition to Lula government

The deputy Eli Borges (PL-TO) took command of the evangelical bench this Wednesday (7.Feb.2024) during a service in the Nereu Ramos auditorium, in the Chamber of Deputies. A Evangelical Parliamentary Front of the National Congress currently has 228 members: 202 federal deputies and 26 senators.

At the event, the only government minister present was the Union's attorney general, Jorge Messias, who is evangelical. The PT administration is not having a good time with the religious segment since the Federal Revenue Service talked about ending tax exemptions for religious leaders. The decision depends on the opinion of the TCU (Federal Audit Court).

Eli Borges is aligned with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and should strengthen opposition to the Lula government. He replaced the deputy Silas Camara (Republicanos-AM), considered independent. Since February last year, the 2 have taken turns serving as bench president every semester. The agreement runs until the end of this year.

Read more: