A state of anger affected a number of Egyptian artists because of what was said about their attending a wedding hours after the death of the Egyptian artist Samir Ghanem, as they participated in his burial in the morning, and then they were present at the wedding ceremony in the evening.

A video clip of Yusra, accompanied by Amr Diab, was spread during his revival of the wedding ceremony, while there was a picture of Ilham Shaheen, Laila Elwi and a number of other friends.

According to “Al-Arabiya.net,” Elham Shaheen revealed her position, stressing that she did not attend any wedding, whether in El Gouna or Cairo, noting that the picture circulating of her was taken in El Gouna only one day before the death of Samir Ghanem.

She was there with a group of friends, and as soon as she learned the next day of Samir Ghanem’s death, she, Laila Elwi and Hala Sidqi returned to participate in the funeral, especially since Samir Ghanem is a dear friend and has a special place for them.

Elham Shaheen refused to be accused by the pioneers of social media, especially since no one has the right to evaluate her colleague’s status, in light of her relationship with a very strong friendship with the late and his wife Dalal Abdel Aziz, who is currently in hospital.

And considered that no one can say that she is sad or not sad about the separation of one of her colleagues, in light of what social media rules impose at the present time.