Elgatosince 2018 owned by Corsair and a leading provider of hardware and software for content creators, today unveiled theElgato HD60 Xa new and powerful external capture card, which thanks to cutting-edge specifications and perfect compatibility with the latest generation gaming consolesoffers anyone the ability to stream and record their gaming sessions in the highest quality and without limitations.

The new Elgato HD60 X, whose foundations reside in the HD60 S +, is equipped with an unprecedented structure with rear doors to hide the cables, moreover it appears to be ultra-compact plug-and-play, capable of connecting to a console and sending video to a gaming display and a PC at the same time. The Elgato HD60 X thus ensures a high fidelity reproduction of game titles and a stream on Twitch or YouTube in Full HD with 1080p60 resolutionallowing you to record HDR10 movies at 1080p60 resolution on your hard drive at the same time.

Among the features of the new Elgato HD60 X we find the Instant Gameview technology which allows you to monitor the acquisition feed with ultra-low latency, synchronizing the transmission of content with the game session.

“User-generated game content is among the leading entertainment tools in the world. We were among the first to promote the dissemination of this content 10 years ago. Our game capture solutions support three console generations and offer hundreds of millions of live stream uploads and broadcasts. We are excited to introduce a new and more complete capture solution for the latest generation of gaming consoles. “

he claims Julian Fest, SVP and GM at Elgato.

What else is there to know about the new Elgato HD60 X

The Elgato HD60 X introduces the pass-through method for the acquisition without compromising the gaming experience of the next generation consoles, for fully enjoy the latest PlayStation and Xbox titles in HDR10 quality with 4K60 resolution. The HD60 X also leverages pass-through with variable refresh rate for smooth gaming sessions without interruptions, stuttering and image distortion on compatible VRR displays, while for the most competitive gamers with HFR monitors, they will be able to take advantage of a Ultra-fast HFR pass-through capable of supporting even lightning fast gaming actions in 1080p240 or 1440p120.

Another interesting feature is 4K Capture Utility (4KCU)the powerful and simple Elgato capture software, specially designed to offer creators the ability to record without any limitations, this is because capture any content, game session, cutscenes and soundtracks, in HDR10 1080p60 or 4K30 high resolution quality and with accurate 48kHz audio reproduction.

While 4KCU doesn’t offer recording capabilities, the Flashback Recording feature allows you to cache hours and hours of gaming sessions – just swipe back in time to capture each moment retroactively. The Live Commentary feature allows you to store your voice as a separate track and instantly adjust audio levels.

To record while streaming content, Stream Link technology sends the HD60 X’s native feeds to 4KCU and streaming software such as OBS Studio. This way, you can record your gaming sessions neatly and without unnecessary elements, while streaming content with overlays, alarms, etc.

Game session recordings are saved directly to your hard drive in HEVC format to save space. 4KCU’s collection offers handy file management tools, including Smart Folders to find and group recordings based on your search criteria. Files can be exported in AAF format for instant editing via software such as Adobe Premiere or Vegas Pro.

Fully compatible with PS5, Xbox Series X / S and dual PC systems, the HD60 X allows creators to capture gaming sessions in the highest quality, without compromising the gaming experience of next-generation consoles.

As for availability and prices, the Elgato HD60 X can be purchased immediately through the international network of Elgato and CORSAIR authorized resellers and distributors, or directly from official website of the manufacturer., to the price of 199 €it will also be provided with one two year warranty and is backed by CORSAIR and Elgato’s worldwide customer service and technical support network.

