Highlights: Chargesheet filed against 8 accused in Elgar Parishad case

Economic sources of the banned Maoist organization disclosed in the charge sheet

CPI (M) workers collect tax from tribals-traders

NIA said that Maoist organization got 3 crore funding annually

Mumbai

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against 8 accused in the Elgar Parishad case. In its charge sheet, the investigating agency has also recorded details of funding received by the banned Maoist organization (CPI-M), sources of weapons and their communication networks. According to the chargesheet, the Maoist organization has received funding of Rs 2.5-3 crore annually in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh zones. These funds are used for Maoist activities.

Tax collection from traders and tribals

Giving information about the alleged sources of funding, a witness told the NIA that CPI (Maoist) members collect tax from tribals and contractors. They have to pay a tax of Rs 350 to Maoists on each bag of tendu leaves. Apart from this, members of Maoist organization also collect forest tax from road contractors. The villagers of tribal areas donate some of their earnings annually to Maoists.

Arms weapons from security forces

Another witness said that Maoists also collect tax from bamboo traders. Apart from this, the shopkeepers of the towns also provide funds to the CPI (Maoist). The charge sheet also gives details about the arms sources of the Maoists. It is reported that the Maoists use weapons and ammunition looted by the security forces. A witness said that party members also buy gelatin from illegal mining traders and prepare explosives by mixing soda-sulfur.

Letter for communication and walkie-talkie

In addition, calcium-ammonium nitrate is combined to form improvised explosive device (IED). Walkie-talkies or letters are used to exchange messages between party workers. Mobile phones are not used for talking, but only for downloading data or uploading emails, the phone is used. It has been told in the charge sheet that sometimes Naxalite organizations use militia phones to negotiate.

Real name not used

Members in Maoist organizations do not take each other’s real name. There is a pseudonym for everyone. They call each other with the same name. The chargesheet states that the absconding accused Milind Teltumbde’s pseudonym was ‘Sahil’, from which his accomplices used to call him. Another witness giving information about the alleged internal workings of the Maoist organization told the NIA that Ramesh Gaichor and Sagar Gorkhe, the two arrested accused of Kabir Kala Manch, visited the forests of Gadchiroli in 2012.

The witnesses claimed that he was given physical training during his 20-day stay as Urban CPI (Maoist). Apart from this, he was also given basic training in the use of weapons.

