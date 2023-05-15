The influencer has announced that she has ended up under the knife: the reason

Over the past few hours the name of Elga Enardu has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The influencer has chosen her Instagram page to announce that she has been operated on. Let’s find out together what happened and what his health conditions are.

Great concern in these hours for all fans of Elga Enardu. As already anticipated, the influencer surprisingly announced that he had undergone aoperation. According to his words, the surgery was necessary and could not be postponed. Elga told everything in detail on her Instagram page. These were her words about it:

Over the years, the breasts lose their tone and original shape. In my case they have also become slightly asymmetrical, I’m mainly talking about the areola position.

And, continuing, Serena Enardu’s sister then added:

For this I will have an augmentation mastopexy which consists in removing the excess skin, repositioning the areolas and, thanks to the implantation of two small prostheses, the upper sulcus will be filled.

To then continue:

The size shouldn’t vary much but the shape absolutely does. A part of my body that has changed considerably unfortunately and there is no cream or exercise that can improve it. It creates a slight feeling of discomfort and binds me in the choice of clothing.

Afterwards the influencer updated his followers about his health conditions. These were his words: