These are the words of the former tronista of Men and Women: “Love is sometimes not enough”

Elga Enardu and Diego Daddi are without a doubt the most talked about characters of these last few weeks. During an interview given to Home Sdlthe former protagonist of Men and women she returned to talk about the separation from her husband, also revealing the reason why the love between the two failed. Let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

The end of love between Elga Enardu and Diedo Daddi it is a topic that is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. As already anticipated, over the last few hours Serena Enardu’s sister has returned to talking about the end of her marriage with Diego during an interview given to Home Sdl.

The former protagonist of Men and women she went to the bottom and revealed the reason why her love with Diego has come to an end. In this regard, these were her words:

We broke up because love is not enough, sometimes as we grow up we are faced with a different maturity. There was no betrayal, either on my part or on her part. Diego is not gay. The situation is delicate and he deserves privacy.

Later, the former tronista added:

I am constantly in touch with Diego because we are hurting and we need each other. My greatest wish is to be able to find a solution, some serenity and get back together. This is a break, not a break. I left home. The hope is to mend the relationship but the reality could be different. I do not know. I feel sick.

Finally, concluding, Elga Enardu revealed: