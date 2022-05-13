Elga Enardu operated breast has decided to update all its fans about the health conditions in which it pours these days. The young influencer recently underwent a delicate surgery to fix an aesthetic problem that was causing her a lot of discomfort.

In detail, the twin sister of Serena Enardu performed a repositioning of the areolas thanks to an additive mastopexy. Fortunately, the operation went in the best way and it is the influencer who keeps his fans updated on what happened.

The Enardu is still hospitalized and does not show any pain so much that she has risen several times from her bed. Although the operation went well, there are many social users who do not agree with Elga’s choice regarding the facelift.

In fact, after her first explanation, Serena’s twin sister found herself having to answer some negative comments. Not everyone seems to approve of the quick and additive breast lift she has undergone.

The 45-year-old so yesterday uploaded some Instagram stories explained the real reason for which she operated. Again, Elga described her discomfort and how physically, she needed this type of surgery.

Elga Enardu breast surgery: “That’s why I did it …”

Serena’s sister explained them in detail reasons that pushed her to face this delicate intervention. Over time, according to the influencer, her breasts had become asymmetrical and this caused her a lot of discomfort.

“Over the years, the breasts lose their tone and their original shape. In my case they have also become slightly asymmetrical (I speak mainly of the areolar position) “ explains within their own Instagram stories.

“For this I will make a speech by breast lift which consists in removing the excess skin, in repositioning the areolas and, thanks to the implantation of two small prostheses, the upper sulcus will be filled. The size shouldn’t vary much but the shape absolutely does “.

Finally the Enardu declared: “It is a part of my body that has unfortunately changed considerably and there is no cream or exercise that can improve it. It creates a slight feeling of discomfort and binds me in the choice of clothing. So since there is a solution and I have a tendency to solve, I do this intervention ”.