













Elfen Lied: Lucy gets real with this remarkable cosplay by Tsukiko99 | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









The manga of Elfen Lied, which Shueisha published between 2002 and 2005, impacted many people in its time. But the anime of him created by Arms and Studio Guts in 2004 did much more, especially for his protagonist, Lucy, to whom Tsukiko99 dedicated a cosplay.

Lucy, or as she is also known in the series, Kaede or Nyu, is a Diclonius. She is a species quite similar to humans but has a kind of 'horns' on her head.

They actually look more like ears than anything else, and can be seen in Tsukiko99's Lucy cosplay from Elfen Lied.

Likewise, they have a kind of invisible appendages called vectors, which can become solid or immaterial at will.

We recommend: These were the best anime titles of winter 2024.

She uses them as weapons by attacking directly or throwing objects at super speed. That's what makes her incredibly dangerous, which contrasts with her innocent appearance.

Fountain: Instagram.

This cosplay What we share with you about Lucy Elfen Lied It has other elements of this character. Like her horns, her long pink hair appears.

The outfit he wears is one of those that appear in the manga and anime, and the music box cannot be missing either, which is an important element throughout the plot.

Despite the passing of the years, there are still many fans of this series, which is the creation of mangaka Lynn Okamoto.

There is no shortage of those who are still waiting for another studio to take up the original story and adapt the content in a more faithful way.

At the end of its publication there were 12 volumes in total. When the anime ended, the end of the story was not yet ready.

Fountain: Instagram.

But there seems to be no interest in reviving this series, at least on the animation side. So Lucy's cosplay Elfen Lied by Tsukiko99 remind us that this story is still valid today.

Apart from Elfen Lied We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)