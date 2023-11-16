The press presentation of the new Christmas film was held on Tuesday 15 November in Rome Prime Video. A film that features actors Lillo Petrolo, Anna Foglietta, Claudio Santamaria, Caterina Guzzanti and the little big protagonist Federico Ielapi.

Elf Me it’s not just a Christmas movie, but also an authentic and credible story. In fact, while immersing itself in magical and fantastic elements, the plot is based on characters who face real and daily challenges. It’s a film that he has his feet firmly planted in realitybut the head who travels above the clouds. An Italian product that Prime Video has decided to show off as the Christmas film of the year.

A Christmas “Trip”!

Lillo Petrolo is Tripan unconventional builder elf in the service of Santa Claus who gives life Often to toys that are a little out of control. In one of his messes he finds himself catapulted into the real world, in a snowy village in the Lazio mountains. The elf will meet the child here Elijah (Federico Ielapi) and his toymaker mother (Anna Foglietta). To go back to where he came from, Trip will make a deal with the boy by promising to help him run the family store business. The elf will then begin to collaborate in Elia’s mother’s toy business, and slowly a strong friendship will be established between all of them. But right at the best moment, an evil entrepreneur will arrive to ruin everything (Claudio Santamaria), who with his Buddy Buddydisturbing toys similar to Gremlins, will become the villain of the situation.

Elf Me is a captivating Christmas comedy that strikes many emotional chords thanks to the skill of the interpreters. The directors Yonuts! they created this product taking inspiration from the great classics of international cinema such as ET, The Goonies, Gremlins, Scrooged and they are especially keen to quote the great master Spielberg.

Thanks to the collaboration with Gabriele Mainetti (creator and creative director), the young directors managed to create a fantasy comedy using real and credible language. Yonuts! expresses enormous gratitude to the production Lucky Red And Goon Filmsfor the possibility of enriching the film with numerous incredible special effects and extraordinary ad hoc sets and reconstructions: a product that hopes to enchant both adults and children.

Magic and reflection

Federico Ielapi presents himself as a wonderful protagonist for his young age, his great spontaneity in front of the camera in fact distinguishes him. Sitting at the presentation like a real little man, he gives us a very important pearl: «Dreaming is free, let’s not stop doing it».

The film also addresses delicate topics for a childlike those of bullying and of dyslexia. Federico states that he faced everything by fully experiencing Elia’s sensations; the character “made it” because he has great willpower, «Each of us has an internal willpower that we don’t even imagine.”, continues Federico. Regarding bullying, the boy then gives his peers another very significant reflection:

Don’t give importance to bullies, because if they make fun of you, it means that you have something that they don’t have.

A wisdom which for a ten year old is pleasantly surprising.

Claudio Santamaria instead plays the funny and ruthless unscrupulous entrepreneur, who continues to give the audience laughs throughout the story. A bad guy who he speaks in Ciociaro, this is the actor’s comical decision given the setting of the story. Claudio jokes about how Mainetti always chooses him to play rather strange characters in all his films, characterized by a certain ugliness.

Between laughs, the actor then actually explains that Gabriel he has a great quality: he manages to discover that particularity that the actor does not see in himselfthus bringing it to explore its most extreme diversity. But Santamaria doesn’t just play the bad guy, in fact Santa Claus will also have Claudio’s voice and, who knows, maybe even his face. Two sides of the same coin therefore: extreme goodness on one side and maximum wickedness on the other. A fun acting challenge.

Also there Guzzantiwith his role as leader of the elves, leaves a special mark in the story. Although she only appears at the beginning and end of the film, the characterization that the actress gives to her character remains imprinted in the viewer’s memory. A punctilious elven leaderclearly distinguishable by the use of a shrill and high-pitched voice, inspired by the secretary of Ghostbusters.

Caterina and Lillo are a cracking couple, making each of their films a guaranteed comedy. The comedian is amused and quite happy to have taken part in this project, «something sparkling and magicalfinally an Italian fantasy with a quite a few special effects». He couldn’t help but play an elf, Lillo jokes, even with make-up, in fact they told him that he was already fine just the way he was!

And finally we have our Anna Foglietta, a special mother who, despite life’s challenges, loves her son immensely and wants to fill his childhood with many magical moments. The conference ends with his most beautiful phrase: «Even if you are awake, never stop dreaming».

A round of applause then with the lights off for Elf Meon PrimeVideo from November 24.