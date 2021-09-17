ELEX II is the sequel to ELEX, the new open world action RPG from Piranha Bytes, the award-winning creators of the Gothic and Risen series. With ELEX II we will return to the post-apocalyptic sci-fi world of Magalan. Crossing huge environments that can be explored in complete freedom thanks to the jetpack we will be able to face what is presented as an epic story as we prefer.

Many years after Jax’s defeat of the hybrids, a new threat comes from the sky, ready to unleash the dangerous powers of the Dark Else and endanger all living beings on the planet. In order to preserve the peace on Magalan and the safety of his family, Jax must convince the factions to unite against the invaders and find his son Dex.

On the occasion of the THQ Nordic event we had the opportunity to take a look at a brand new trailer dedicated to the story:

ELEX II will be released on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One.