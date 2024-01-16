In reality, this is a very weak signal, given that it may have been taken offline due to a restructuring, in view of the announcement of Elex 3. The problem, however, is that there are other clues that give pause and make us fear for the worst .

For now it's just speculation, but the signs are indeed worrying. The first would be there deactivation of the website official at the end of 2023, which now houses only the company's logo, without reference to its games.

The German newspaper GameStar reported strong concerns regarding the state of health of Elex 3 And Piranha Bytes with the first one that might have been deleted leading to the closure of the historic development studio, to which we owe the Gothic series, the Risen series and, indeed, the Elex.

Worrying signs

The latest video on Youtube channel by Piranha Bytes dates back to November 27, 2023. Since then the PBTV format has not been revived and nothing has been published, without there being any official declarations in this regard.

Even more worrying is the fact that the name “WIKI6”, which hid Elex 3, has disappeared from the website of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, which had guaranteed financing for 3.17 million euros. This could mean that the game has been cancelled. Even in this case, however, official statements are lacking.

Other small signs are thesocial inactivity of Piranha Bytes channels, which no longer respond to user questions and only feature automated posts.

In general, these could all be coincidences, but their overlapping and the fact that Piranha Bytes is owned by Embracer Group, a multinational company engaged in a painful restructuring caused by the management's wicked choices, has given rise to more than a few concerns among fans, who would now like to know more.

Moreover, it is known that Elex 2 did not go very well, due to the simultaneous launch of Elden Ring, which completely overshadowed it. Of course, it would be sad to know that such a long-running studio was shut down due to a single failure.