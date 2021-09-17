ELEX 2 has returned to show itself with a new one trailer, this time focused on history of the new RPG by Piranha Bytes, the authors of Gothic and Risen, a sequel to the particular title released in 2017 and remained somewhat underestimated.

ELEX 2 takes up the style of the original as open world action RPG considered “vintage” by the authors themselves, who in this way want to underline the desire to remain faithful to a vision of the genre linked to some time ago, even though it has evolved according to modern technologies.

Also in this case we are faced with a ‘sci-fi setting which, however, mixes some elements that can be considered fantasy in a more classical way. The story takes us back to Magalan, the explorable alien world that now presents itself, however, much larger and richer than what we saw in the first chapter, with the possibility of moving even using the Jetpack for a decidedly greater dynamism than before.

Several years after that Jax, the protagonist, has defeated the Hybrid, a new threat comes from the sky and unleashes the power of the dark Elex, endangering all life on the planet. Jax must therefore return to Magalan to try to resolve the situation once again, trying to convince the divided factions to work together to make a common front against the new danger and, in the meantime, dealing with a very personal matter such as the search for his own son. Dex.

ELEX 2 looks like aevolution decidedly enhanced of the first chapter: based on the same characteristics in terms of game structure and gameplay, the sequel presents a much wider, richer and more detailed world, with greater freedom of action and movement within it.

There isn’t one yet exit date but we know that Elex 2 is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. ELEX 2 had been announced with trailers and images at E3 2021, from the THQ Nordic Showcase the announcement of Jagged Alliance 3 also came, among other things.