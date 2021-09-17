The news from the authors of Gothic and Risen has been seen in a cinematic video.

If you are fond of western role playing and you like the work of the authors of the Gothic saga, surely you have on your list of games that you should not lose sight of the striking ELEX 2, the newest of Piranha Bytes that has been seen in a new story trailer that puts us in situation: a new threat looms over this post apocalyptic universe, and it will take a collective effort to escape death.

“Years after Jax defeated the Hybrid, a new threat arrives from above that will unleash the dangerous powers of the dark elex and put all life on the planet at risk,” reads the official description of ELEX 2. “To defend peace from Magalan and the safety of his family, Jax must convince the factions to unite against the invaders, in addition to finding his lost son, Dex… “.

This story trailer shows precisely Jax’s efforts to get allies to face this new danger. During this journey we will enjoy “unprecedented freedom“Thanks to the new team of the protagonist, as a jetpack With which you can take flight and explore the map from a different perspective.

Of course, freedom will be tied to the consequences of our actions, since all the inhabitants of the world of Magalan will remember our actions “and will react based on them”, either by joining our cause or fighting against it. As for warfare, Piranha Bytes promises to have improved the combat system with more refined control.

