State final exams (GEE) for 11th grade graduates who do not plan to enter universities will be held from May 24 to May 28, 2021, it is reported on the site Rosobrnadzor.

The department clarified that the schedule also provides for an additional period for the GVE. It will be possible to take exams in Russian language and mathematics from September 3 to September 17, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that this year students will take the unified state exam (USE) from May 31 to July 2. The additional period for passing exams is from 12 to 17 July. The opportunity to take the USE ahead of schedule was canceled due to the situation with the coronavirus. Applications for participation in the Unified State Exam-2021 are accepted until February 1.

The Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Sergey Kravtsov also said that this year there are no plans to make changes to the USE assignments.