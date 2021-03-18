To print

It’s only been seven days since the worst moment of the Villarreal this season. It dragged a galloping crisis of eight consecutive games without winning in League and lived in anguish with the serious threat that the Dynamo, bounced off the Champions, will end up ruining a mediocre season in Spain no fourth place or Cup. Today, the team of Emery not only has the pass on track after the 0-2 of the first leg (goals from Pau and Albiol) but, in addition, he regained his smile on Sunday in Eibar. A triumph that has reminded him that he has a bench and that his enthusiasm for playing the first final in his history remains intact. If there is something good about this calendar madness, it is that there is no time to breastfeed or, as in this case, to regret a second (follow today’s game live on As.com).

The advantage in the tie and the faith in lifting the title in Gdansk (Poland) it has not confused the staff. So, Villarreal will have more headlines than ever. Asenjo returns due to the fissure in the jaw that has KO Rulli and Mario returns after several months injured. The only novelty, which is no longer so, will be the appearance of Funes Mori to replace Pau. Another surprise, less likely, It could be Bacca’s bet on Alcácer. The Colombian, with his hunger intact, comes from fulfilling Ipurua. But of him, with his exemplary performance, it could never be said that he is a substitute, but rather a starter who spends too many minutes waiting for the ball on the wing.

Dinamo will demand the best. He lands after putting his championship on track in Ukraine, he recovers headdresses and has united an eleven that his faithful know and repeat by heart. This course has achieved seven results at home that would now be worth it to move to the quarterfinals. Beware of trusts.