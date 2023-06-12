The tenth part is currently, despite mixed reviews, a great success in cinemas worldwide. “Thank you for showing up again,” Diesel writes on Instagram. “Seven billion means nothing without the true sense of family and loyalty.” The successful series has grossed more than $7 billion to date. One of the main themes in the stories about a group of racers is family.

Has an official title Fast X: Part 2 not yet. The tenth part ends with a bunch of cliffhangers. In the diptych, a villain (Jason Momoa) seeks revenge because Dominic Toretto (Diesel) is partly responsible for the death of his father. In the eleventh part, actor Dwayne Johnson will return, who was missing in the previous few parts because he and Diesel had a fight.

Previously, Diesel suggested that there is another twelfth Fast & Furiousmovie is coming, to finally close the series. But he does not mention this in his Instagram post.

#Eleventh #Fast #Furious #part #cinemas #April