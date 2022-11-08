The Court of Cáceres has sentenced five mayors of the Valle del Jerte region, in the north of the province of Cáceres, to 11 years of disqualification from holding public office for the illegal dumping of non-marketable cherries in unauthorized areas. The chamber understands that there was a crime of administrative prevarication by the mayors of Rebollar, Cabrero, Cabezuela del Valle, Navaconcejo and Tornavacas, since their councilors had prior knowledge that no type of waste could be dumped in those areas when be landfills already closed. The events took place between 2015 and 2019, and of the five convicted, two mayors are still active: that of Rebollar, Félix Díaz Ramos (PP), and that of Tornavacas, José Antonio Recio (PSOE). The sentence is not final, so it can be appealed before the Superior Court of Justice of Extremadura.

Valle del Jerte is a region in the north of the province of Cáceres (Extremadura) with an area of ​​about 370 square kilometres, made up of 11 municipalities, and whose main economic activity is the cultivation and marketing of cherries. In 2014, the works to close or environmentally recover several landfills in the municipalities of this area were completed, including those in the towns that the accused directed. The environmental recovery works in degraded areas of the Valle del Jerte cost 109,908 euros, of which 78,232 came from a subsidy from the European Regional Development Funds (ERDF), and 31,675, from the Cáceres Provincial Council.

When the condemned mayors took office after the 2015 elections, they were aware of the closure of these landfills, since the local administrations had been notified that they had the obligation to control and supervise that new deposits were not created in places that are not legally authorized, according to the press release made public this Tuesday by the Court of Cáceres. And, despite this notice, the defendants facilitated and allowed ditches to be opened in the land for the dumping of inedible cherries on the recovered surfaces “without obtaining any type of authorization or permit,” according to said press release.

By virtue of these facts, the Chamber considers it proven that those convicted not only did not take any measures to prohibit or mitigate the dumping of waste in prohibited areas, but also encouraged these illegal acts. In the case of Rebollar, Cabrero and Tornavacas, it was “encouraged with the placement of posters and the dictation of municipal edicts that the residents of the town themselves or any interested third party could dump waste in the recovered areas,” according to the sentence.

The deposit of waste in ditches that are later covered carries a great environmental risk, explains Ecologists in Action of Extremadura. By burying the waste and covering it with a layer of earth, a polluting liquid that is very typical of landfills is generated, leachate, which infiltrates the earth and can contaminate the aquifers, says Ángel García Calle, a lawyer for the NGO. “There is a waste management that the municipalities have to carry out. In Extremadura there are a series of clean points distributed throughout the network, which is where urban waste has to end up,” says García Calle. This is the procedure that the condemned mayors should have followed.

On the other hand, the Prosecutor’s Office requested 13 years of disqualification for each of the accused, which has finally been reduced to 11. In the trial held on October 18, the five councilors declared themselves innocent, considering that the responsibility of monitoring the dumping of waste in the Valle del Jerte area is not its responsibility, but rather the Junta de Extremadura through the Nature Protection Service of the Civil Guard (Seprona). In addition, the councilors insisted that the ditches were not opened by them, but by the farmers in the area themselves. They denied having signed the necessary orders for the opening of these ditches, and also denied having placed the signs to encourage residents to throw waste in the closed or recovered landfills. The sentence is not final and there is an appeal in the Superior Court of Justice of Extremadura.

