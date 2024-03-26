And today there are eleven, dear friends. On this March 26th Akiba Gamers celebrates its firsts 11 years of life. It must be admitted, what we are going through in our private lives is not a simple year, for this reason we have slowed down or temporarily set aside some projects that we have pushed in previous years, such as the videos on YouTube and the live broadcasts on Twitch. But don't worry, the videos, at least those, will be back soon: we have so much material to show you from our last trip to Japan that we've come up with a mini-series full of damn funny moments.

This year we managed to reach some milestones, such as being invited to our first international event, the FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festas well as having had the opportunity to involve our community in an exclusive event with Naoki Yoshida and the development team of FINAL FANTASY XVI.

What plans do we have for the future? We certainly would like to return to Tokyo as soon as possible, but not necessarily alone: ​​our dream is to take you with usto organize an “otaku” themed tour (even if said like that it seems very cringe) and introduce you to all the places that in recent years have become important for all the days spent in the land of the Rising Sun. We'll let you know more about it as soon as we have something concrete in hand.

Before leaving you and continuing with our daily activities of news, articles and reviews, we would like to thank you. Thank everyone who has followed us since we opened our doors under the name of Another Castle, all those who have followed our progress, all the loyal readers who continue to read and support us and all those who followed our live shows on Twitch, who we hope to find again soon as soon as we have sorted things out and are ready to resume with some live from time to time. If you want to meet in person, at least me and BaSSwe will be present at the LevanteFor of Bari, the next ones May 25th and 26th. Thanks so much everyone!