Take care of yourself: At just eleven years old, Australian Pixie Curtis is aiming for “retirement”. But she doesn’t want to put her feet up – instead she wants to concentrate entirely on school. © pixiespix.com.au

Pixie Curtis runs two successful businesses with her mother. Now the eleven-year-old wants to retire from the business.

Sydney – With bows, hair bands and fidget spinners has become popular during the coronapandemic made 11-year-old Australia’s Pixie Curtis a household name. Now the young girl apparently wants to retire from her multi-million dollar company and instead prepare for school.

Pixie has decided to “focus on her upcoming entry into high school,” her mother and manager Roxy Jacenko told the Australian news outlet news.com.au. Pixie’s fidget spinner business brought in $200,000 in just the first few months. The family business has been selling bows and hairbands in numerous variations since 2014. If her mother has her way, the girl could retire as a millionaire at the age of 15, she joked in previous interviews.

Apparently this is happening faster than expected. The eleven-year-old now wants to gradually retire from the company and go into “early retirement” – apparently with a monthly salary of $85,000. Jacenko emphasized that the decision was not taken lightly.

“In short, over the past few months we have discussed business plans for the future as a family and decided that while it has been an amazing journey that started about three years ago, it is time to refocus as the high school is coming up,” she explained.

Pixie Curtis: One of ‘Australia’s Most Popular Mini-Influencers’

Pixie’s online shop will continue to exist. This will continue to be managed jointly, “but with much less pressure on Pixie,” says Jacenko. The young entrepreneur also announced on her Instagram channel, which is run by her mother, that she would be withdrawing from the family business. It was time “to hang up my toy shoes and go back to where it all began,” it said in mid-February.

On the social media platform, Pixie Curtis lets thousands of fans participate in their everyday life. She shows up at breakfast with friends or splashing around in the pool. The 11-year-old has “become one of Australia’s most popular mini-influencers,” the company’s website said. She is also the proud owner of a $270,000 Mercedes, it was reported news.com.au. However, it will be a while before she can drive it herself. You can only get a driving license in Australia from the age of 16. (cheese)

