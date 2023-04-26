EAn eleven-year-old asylum seeker has set a donation record in Sweden. As the children’s aid organization Majblomman announced on Tuesday, Murhaf Hamid managed to collect the equivalent of 212,000 euros by selling paper flower brooches as part of an annual campaign and even sold a flower brooch to the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

“We’ve never seen anything like this in over 100 years,” the charity’s director, Ase Henell, told AFP. The association Majblomma supports poorer children in Sweden with clothing or finances activities to which they have no access.

Children sell paper flower brooches for the association on their doorsteps or over the internet every spring. On average, the young salespeople collect around 120 euros. You get to keep 10 percent as a commission, plus any tips.

“Raising awareness of the boy’s situation”

Hamid, who was born in Sweden to Ethiopian parents, says he was told by some adults to get off the street on the first day of the fundraiser and sold just a few brooches in five hours.

Hamid’s experiences, posted on Facebook by a family friend, went viral, prompting more racist comments but also overwhelming support and solidarity. Prime Minister Kristersson, who took up the boy’s story on his Instagram account on Tuesday, wrote: “To those who make hateful comments about a child on social media, shame on you.” He called Hamdi’s performance “heroic”.

“It’s also about raising awareness of the situation of a boy who was born in Sweden almost 12 years ago and whose application for asylum is still being processed,” said Laila Rahman, the family friend. Hamid’s parents are from Ethiopia. If parents do not have a secure residence status in Sweden, their children are not automatically qualified for a right to stay at birth.

According to media reports, Hamid asked his mother if he could buy a residence permit from his donation commission. “No, unfortunately not,” she replied. Instead, Hamid opted for “clothes, sneakers and a few things for my family”. The Majblomma campaign runs until May 3rd.