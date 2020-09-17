Almería needed to take cruising speed to reinforce the infield team that traveled to Benahavís on September 1. And she has achieved it, with eleven influxrations in eleven days. Specifically, without counting the purchases by Lazo and Maras, from Getafe and Chaves, respectively, and the renewal of the loan from Villalba (Birmingham), only Ramazani landed on the rojiblanca squad before last week, specifically, on August 24 . The midfielders Aketxe and Morlanes opened the ban on continuous incorporations on August 7. The Basque landed free after ending the contract with Depor and the hand, on loan from Villarreal.

Three days later Chumi joined to reinforce the center of the rear. Also at zero cost, he signed until 2022, the same duration of the contract for Samu Costa, announced the same day. The Portuguese arrived on loan from Sporting de Braga, also with an option to buy. Last weekend it was the turn for the meta Makaridze (2022, zero euros, Vitoria de Setúbal) and the striker Juan Villar (2023, 450,000 euros plus 350,000 variables, Osasuna). On Tuesday, three signings in one go: full-back Buñuel, who signs two years after ending his contract with Racing; and Olivera and Gutiérrez, until 2025, paying two kilos to the Rentistas and three to the Danube. Last night the striker Pedro Mendes was announced, assigned (purchase option also) by Sporting de Portugal.

The last entry for the moment is Sergio Akeme’s, which the UDA will make official in the next few hours. The Madrid-born, of Equatorial Guinean descent, lands on loan (he has a contract with Barcelona until 2023), although hel Almería saves a purchase option in which the left-back would sign until 2025. After training in the lower categories of Parlma, Rayo incorporated him for his youth seven years ago.

In June 2017 he debuted with the Rayista first team at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, participating in the promotion, playing the following season in the First Division. Last summer he was signed by the Barcelona subsidiary, playing 23 games (22 of them as a starter). His entrance and that of another left-back on the way will mean the marches of Martos and Jonathan. The first, which recently extended its contract for two more years (until 2024), will leave transferred to Getafe, while the Brazilian goes on loan to Las Palmas.