After a long wait, “Stranger Things” is about to return to Netflix with its fourth season. To increase the expectations of the fans, this Saturday, May 14, the world premiere of the series was held, in which various details of the new chapters were revealed. Now, as part of the promotion, Millie Bobby Brown She was invited to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they presented an official scene.

YOU CAN SEE: “Stranger Things 4″ convinces in its first reactions: “Risky, emotional and terrifying”

The clip shows us Eleven trying to integrate into student life in Californiaafter moving with the family Byers. However, he doesn’t seem to be having a good time, as he has already become a victim of bullying.

Of course, after having saved the world from the ‘unhearing‘, it might be easy to put a stop to the abuse of high school youth, but wanting to use their psychic abilities nothing happens. This not only causes confusion, but also ridicule.

As recalled, raise He fiercely confronted the ‘Mindflayer’ in the finale of last season, as a result of their battle he lost his powers. Also, he believed dead to hopperwhich is why he decided to join Will and his family to start his new life away from Hawkins.

David Harbor plays Jim Hopper in “Stranger Things.” Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: “Stranger things”: how have they changed and how old are the protagonists in season 4?

In this sense, with the next release of “Stranger things 4″it will be revealed how Jim survived and what will happen to him in the Russian prison, a place from which in the first advances they hinted that he will face the beings of the Upside down multiple times.

For now, the official trailer for the production showed shocking scenes with terrifying monsters, in addition to leaving the audience with more than one question to answer.

Questions will begin to find their answers on May 27, the date that the first part of the title will arrive on Netfllix.