Unfortunately it closes its doors next Monday, July 24, Eleven Sports, platform that has accompanied enthusiasts for years through the live and then the on demand version of thousands of events. Created in 2015 by Andrea Radrizzani, who recently became president of Sampdoria after a long negotiation, it was bought months ago by

Dazn and therefore in practice flows into the platform that streams all of Serie A.

The crowning glory of Eleven’s programming was in the final season the C series of football, to which was added a lot of basketball with the Euroleague entirely “live”, handball, the Top 10 rugby, American football, volleyball.